Yamunanagar DC reviews anti-drug drive, calls for strict action against traffickers

Yamunanagar Deputy Commissioner Preeti on Tuesday reviewed the district’s anti-drug campaign at a meeting held in the district secretariat and directed officials to intensify efforts to make the district drug-free.

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She instructed officials of the police, health, drugs, education and sports departments to take strict action against drug traffickers and keep a close watch on areas where narcotics are being sold.

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“Our goal is to make the district drug-free. The Haryana Government is running this campaign across the state. All concerned departments have been asked to prepare a one-month action plan and take appropriate measures. We should identify as many drug addicts as possible so that they can receive regular treatment,” said the DC.

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Preeti also directed officials to spread awareness against drug abuse among the public and organise special programmes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions to educate the youth.

She asked the Sports Department to encourage participation in games such as kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball and football. “Sports improve health and help keep youth away from drugs. Young people should be enrolled in sports nurseries, and outreach activities should be increased,” she said.

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The DC said the Education Department had organised anti-drug programmes in 286 schools across the district, with more than 26,000 students participating. “If awareness campaigns are conducted consistently in schools and colleges, the younger generation can be protected from drug addiction,” she added.

Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal suggested forming police clubs in colleges and conducting weekly awareness programmes, saying such initiatives had proven effective in preventing drug abuse.

“Teachers can play a vital role. A determined teacher can change the face of an entire village. Through such clubs, awareness can be spread among youth as well as the wider community. Religious and social organisations can also contribute significantly to making the district drug-free,” said the SP.

ADC Naveen Ahuja, Jagadhri SDM Vishwanath, Vyaspur SDM Dr Kuldeep Singh, Chhachhrauli SDM Jaspal Singh Gill, District Jail Superintendent Satyendra Kumar, DDPO Narender Singh, DSP Rajat Gulia, Health Department officials Dr Divya Mangala and Dr Bulbul Kataria, DPRO Dr Manoj Kumar and other officers attended the meeting.