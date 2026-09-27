Yamunanagar declares 4 blocks 'special surveillance' zones to prevent stubble burning

Ahead of the paddy harvesting season, the Yamunanagar district administration has stepped up measures to curb stubble burning, declaring the Radaur, Saraswati Nagar, Vyaspur and Jagadhri blocks as 'special surveillance' zones. The move comes in response to stubble-burning incidents reported in these areas during the previous harvesting season.

According to the administration, seven cases of stubble burning were reported last year.

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This year, a village-to-district-level monitoring and rapid response mechanism has been established to strengthen prevention efforts. One nodal officer has been assigned to every 100 farmers. These officers will conduct regular field visits, raise awareness among farmers, and closely monitor crop harvesting as well as stubble management activities.

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They will also immediately inform the concerned authorities about any suspected fire incident. The administration has also constituted village level committees comprising officials and employees of the Agriculture, Revenue and Panchayati Raj Departments.

At the block level, Block Agriculture Officers, while at the sub-divisional level, SDMs or designated officers will coordinate the monitoring mechanism. At the district level, officials from Agriculture, Revenue, Development and Panchayat Department will work together.

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Deputy Commissioner Preeti said that teams would verify information regarding stubble burning as soon as it was received and ensure action as per rules. She said that the administration had made arrangements for quick action from the village level to the district level.

“The nodal officers will submit daily reports, which will be reviewed by the respective SDMs before a consolidated report is forwarded to the district administration,” said DC Preeti.

According to information, officials will also keep a close watch on crop harvesting and stubble-management arrangements through field visits. Any information regarding a possible fire will be immediately communicated to the concerned officials.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board’s regional officials and their office staff will assist the administration in field inspections, verification of incidents and necessary action.

In the four specially monitored areas SDMs, Agriculture, Revenue, Panchayati Raj and Police officials along with Pollution Control Board personnel, will ensure individual monitoring.

DC Preeti urged farmers to avoid burning crop residue and adopt prescribed methods for its management to prevent pollution and protect soil health.