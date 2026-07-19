Yamunanagar district body reviews school education concerns

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The meeting focused on several important issues concerning school education and institutional administration. Detailed discussions were held on topics including minimum wages, administrative matters related to private schools, sports fund, issues concerning textbooks, RTE audit and school safety audit.

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It was unanimously resolved that all member schools would continue to strictly comply with government rules and regulations while giving the highest priority to students' welfare, safety and quality education.

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The meeting also referred to the landmark TMA Pai Foundation judgment of the Supreme Court, highlighting the vital role played by private schools in India's education system. It was emphasised that stronger coordination, mutual trust and constructive cooperation between the administration and private educational institutions were essential for further strengthening quality education.

MS Sawhney, Vice-President of the Haryana Progressive Schools' Conference and President of the Yamunanagar District Public School Association, said that private schools had always remained committed to the holistic development, safety and quality education of students.

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He said that making allegations against private schools without understanding the facts adversely affected the positive educational atmosphere. “All stakeholders should work together through constructive dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation for the betterment of students' future,” said MS Sawhney.

Sanjay Kamboj, District President of HPSC, said that all member schools were fully committed to student safety. He said that students without a valid driving licence were not permitted to bring two-wheelers, cars or any other vehicles to school.

Media in-charge of the Association, Dr MK Sehgal, said that private schools were sincerely committed to maintaining high standards of education, ensuring student safety and fulfilling their social responsibilities. He emphasised that the Association aimed to strengthen the education system through positive coordination and cooperation with the government and the administration.

Educationist Varun Sharma said that instead of making unnecessary allegations against schools, all stakeholders should work collectively to improve the quality of education. He said that positive dialogue, transparency and cooperation were the foundation of a brighter future for students.

Among those present were Dr OP Taneja, Sushil Jaiswal, Dr RS Pundir, Dr Praveen Garg, Bhuvan Kamboj, Sanjay, Ish Mehta, Rohit Pundir, along with several other members of the Association and educationists.