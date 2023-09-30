Yamunanagar district jail to get 47 more houses

Tribiune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

The Haryana Government will construct 47 additional houses on the premises of Yamunanagar district jail at a cost of Rs 13.57 crore as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently gave the approval here today.

An official spokesperson said there were 41 houses built on the jail premises. With the construction of 47 more houses, a total of 88 houses would be ready to adequately accommodate 191 jail officers/employees, he added. He said the Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC) had been set up for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings for the police department. The spokesperson further said the Parliamentary Standing Committee had also praised the state for the improvements made in the jails and better facilities provided to the prisoners here.

