Yamunanagar district sees 71.04% polling, lower than last two polls

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 26

A dip in the voter turnout in Yamunanagar district has left leaders of various parities anxious ahead of the results on June 4. On Saturday, the district witnessed a voter turnout of 71.04 per cent, against 74.37 per cent and 77.77 per cent recorded in 2019 and 2014, respectively.

The scorching heat and the absence of a big section of non-cadre voters at the polling booths are being said to be the main reasons for the dip.

There are four Assembly constituencies in the district — Jagadhri, Yamunanagar, Radaur and Sadhaura. Jagadhri, Yamunanagar and Sadhaura Assembly segments are part of the Ambala Lok Sabha seat, while Radaur Assembly segment comes under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

The Sadhaura Assembly segment witnessed the highest 74.09 per cent voter turnout, against 79.62 per cent recorded in 2019 and 78.60 per cent in 2014.

In 2024, the poll percentage in the Jagadhri Assembly segment was 74.03, while the figure was 77.87 per cent in 2019 and 80.30 per cent in 2014.

The Radaur Assembly segment recorded 71.07 per cent voting in 2024. In 2019, the voter percentage was 72 and in 2014, it was 79.25.

The Yamunanagar Assembly segment witnessed 65.01 per cent voting in 2024, against 70 per cent recorded in 2019 and 73.90 per cent in 2014.

“A majority of the cadre voters of every political party turned up at polling booths, but the scorching heat forced a big section of non-cadre voters to stay at homes,” said a political analyst.

He said, “The lower turnout indicates that the party, which has a higher cadre vote, has more winning chances.”

Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala said she was happy that the highest turnout of 74.09 per cent was recorded in her Assembly segment in Yamunanagar district.

“People are angry with the BJP and they have expressed it in this Lok Sabha elections. There is a wave in favour of the Congress and it will continue in the Assembly elections,” said the MLA.

On the other hand, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora said the scorching heat might be one of the major reasons behind the lower turnout.

