Yamunanagar district Yoga Championship concludes at Guru Nanak Girls College

The two-day District Yoga Championship, jointly organised by the Department of Physical Education, Sports Committee and Yoga and Fitness Club of Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar, in collaboration with the District Yoga Association, Yamunanagar, concluded on Wednesday.

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Participants from various schools and colleges across the district showcased their talent and excellence in different yoga events.

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Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang, former Principal of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, attended the valedictory ceremony as the chief guest, while Dr Varinder Gandhi, Director of Guru Nanak Girls College, presided over the function.

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The chief guest honoured the winners with medals and certificates and highlighted that yoga was an invaluable heritage of India that strengthened individuals physically, mentally and spiritually.

He encouraged the participants to practise yoga regularly and strive to bring laurels to the district, state and the nation through their achievements.

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In her presidential address, Dr Varinder Gandhi said Guru Nanak Girls College had always been committed to the holistic development of students by promoting sports, yoga and health-oriented activities alongside academic excellence. She congratulated the organising committee, the District Yoga Association and all participants for making the championship a grand success.

Among the distinguished guests present on the occasion were Parminder Singh Sidhu, senior member of the District Yoga Association and former Deputy Director, Haryana Sports Department, Subhash Sharma, Dr Amrita Pritam, Kiran Gulati and Dr Meenakshi Gupta.

On behalf of the college, Dr Monica, Dr Shabnam, Dr Amandeep Kaur, Dr Mandeep Kaur and Hemlata played a significant role in the successful organisation and smooth conduct of the championship.

At the conclusion of the programme, Dr Amrita Pritam proposed the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the chief guest, the chairperson, distinguished guests, judges, coaches, participants and everyone who contributed to the success of the event.

The championship concluded with the felicitation of the winners and a renewed commitment to promoting the practice and values of yoga among the youth and society.