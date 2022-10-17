Yamunanagar DTO sent to 4-day police remand

Yamunanagar, October 16
District Transport Officer (DTO)-cum-Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Subhash Chand, was today produced before Duty Magistrate, Sumit Kumar Saini, Civil Judge (Junior Division) in District Court, Jagadhri. He was sent in four-day police remand.
The State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) had arrested Subhash Chand for allegedly providing safe passage to overloaded heavy vehicles for monetary gains on Saturday.
He had the additional charge of the DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Karnal also.
Inspector Sachin, who is leading the team of the SVB, said the team had also recovered a bribe money of Rs 30 lakh from the DTO.
He said the team of the SVB had so far arrested five accused, DTO-cum Secretary, RTA, Subhash Chand, four collection agents Ankit Garg, Neeraj Gulati, Manik and Sandeep in this case and recovered Rs 66.93 lakh from the five accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not scared of being arrested, BJP wants to send me to jail in 'fake' case: Sisodia on CBI questioning
Sisodia also linked his questioning with elections in Gujara...
Congress presidential polls LIVE UPDATES: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul cast vote in Kharge vs Tharoor contest
Chidambaram 1st voter in Congress election for a non-Gandhi ...
PM Modi, Kejriwal wish Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his birthday
Bhagwant Mann turns 49 today
PM Modi releases 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore to eligible farmers under PM-KISAN
With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries...
All subsidised fertilisers to be marketed under single brand ‘Bharat’; launched by PM at Kisan Samman Sammelan
Modi also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK...