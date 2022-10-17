Yamunanagar DTO sent to 4-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 16

District Transport Officer (DTO)-cum-Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Subhash Chand, was today produced before Duty Magistrate, Sumit Kumar Saini, Civil Judge (Junior Division) in District Court, Jagadhri. He was sent in four-day police remand.

The State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) had arrested Subhash Chand for allegedly providing safe passage to overloaded heavy vehicles for monetary gains on Saturday.

He had the additional charge of the DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Karnal also.

Inspector Sachin, who is leading the team of the SVB, said the team had also recovered a bribe money of Rs 30 lakh from the DTO.

He said the team of the SVB had so far arrested five accused, DTO-cum Secretary, RTA, Subhash Chand, four collection agents Ankit Garg, Neeraj Gulati, Manik and Sandeep in this case and recovered Rs 66.93 lakh from the five accused.

