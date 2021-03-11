Yamunanagar: Ex-sarpanch booked for cheating

Yamunanagar, May 8
A former sarpanch of Mandkheri village has been booked on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust. On the complaint of Jogesh Kumar, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Chhachhrauli, a case was registered against the former sarpanch at the Sadar police station, Jagadhri, on May 6.
The BDPO stated that they received complaint through the CM Window in which it was alleged that funds withdrawn from the gram panchayat bank account to instal street lights at Mandkheri village had been siphoned. He said during porbe, it was found that Rs 3,21,225 were siphoned by ex-sarpanch.
