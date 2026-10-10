Yamunanagar exhibition showcases diyas crafted by divyang children, women

The Aarohan Welfare Society on Friday organised a special exhibition to showcase beautiful diyas and candles crafted by divyang children and women ahead of Diwali.

The exhibition was not just a display of Diwali products, but a celebration of the children’s talent, creativity, hard work and journey towards self-reliance and dignity.

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The exhibition received an encouraging response. Lions Club Jagadhri-Yamunanagar; Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Mahila Mandal; Inner Wheel Club; Balraj Hydro; Sudarshan Foundation; and Amar Jewellers visited the exhibition, appreciated the children’s work and placed orders for their handmade products.

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Guests Gurmeet Chawla, Social worker Shivani Juneja, Vandana Sapra, Pooja and Sonia visited the exhibition and appreciated the beautiful diyas and candles prepared by the children.

Artistes associated with Bollywood and Pollywood and the team of Career Defence School, Jagadhri, came forward to appreciate the talent of the children and encourage them. The artistes and team associated with RK Production appreciated the children’s talent and encouraged them to continue moving forward with confidence.

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The contribution of late Ritu Soni, founder of Aarohan Welfare Society, was remembered on the occasion. She had started the initiative with the vision of providing divyang children with skills and opportunities to become self-reliant and live with dignity. Her vision continues to inspire the society and its work today.

Head of the society, Anil Soni said, “These children need opportunities and respect more than sympathy. When people purchase products made by them, they are not only buying a diya or a candle but also supporting their journey towards self-reliance.”

Treasurer Usha Soni said that every diya and candle represented the hard work, patience and creativity of the children. She said the support of the society gave them confidence and motivated them to achieve more.

Coordinator Rekha Thakral said, “Our aim is that people should buy these products not out of sympathy, but by appreciating the talent and hard work behind them. Every order becomes a source of encouragement and takes these children one step closer to self-reliance.”