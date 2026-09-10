Yamunanagar facility emerges lifeline for addicts, 800 kick the habit

The Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) Centre at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, has emerged as an important support system for people struggling with drug addiction, providing medical treatment, counselling and yoga therapy to help them return to a normal life.

The centre, which began functioning on June 12, 2024, was established to provide structured treatment to drug-dependent people under medical supervision. Officials said patients were admitted with the consent of their families and provided regular counselling and other support throughout the treatment process.

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The ATF Centre operates from a facility at the district civil hospital and currently has 20 beds. Officials said the centre frequently receives more patients than the available beds, with a waiting list of about five to seven patients at times.

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According to information, about 3,800 patients have so far visited the centre’s outpatient department (OPD) for treatment and counselling since its inception in June 2024. Of these, about 800 patients have reportedly succeeded in overcoming their addiction.

“About five to seven new patients visit daily for treatment, in addition to a total de-addiction OPD of about 35 to 40 patients. These patients are on regular medication,” said Lt Col Dr Naveen Sharma, Medical Officer-cum-Nodal Officer of the ATF Centre.

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According to officials, the centre, however, faces the continuing challenge of ensuring that patients remain away from drugs after completing treatment. Medical treatment is combined with counselling and yoga sessions to strengthen patients physically and mentally. Counsellors interact with patients regularly and encourage them to discuss their problems and experiences. Yoga and meditation sessions are also conducted in the morning with the objective of improving concentration, confidence and mental well-being.

Officials said counselling plays a particularly important role in the recovery process. Patients are encouraged to take responsibility for their treatment and attend counselling sessions regularly. The involvement of family members is also considered important, as support at home can help prevent relapse.

“The centre also provides treatment for people addicted to various substances. Patients are admitted after they and their guardians give consent. Those consuming excessive amounts of alcohol, smack or other addictive substances are treated at the facility. Patients are encouraged to participate in counselling, yoga and other activities designed to help them regain confidence. Doctors and counsellors maintain regular interaction with patients and try to understand the reasons behind their addiction,” added Lt Col Dr Naveen Sharma.

He further said that the treatment process begins with medical care and is followed by counselling. He said patients are encouraged to remain committed to giving up drugs and are advised to continue following a healthy routine after treatment.

“The ATF Centre provides patients with treatment under medical supervision, along with counselling and yoga. The combination of medical care and psychological support gives patients a better chance of overcoming addiction,” said Dr Sharma.

He acknowledged that recovery from addiction is a continuous process. Once a patient leaves the centre, maintaining distance from drugs and remaining connected with family and support systems become crucial. The success of the centre is therefore being measured not only by the number of patients treated but also by efforts to help them remain drug-free.

Dr Sharma urged families to seek professional help instead of allowing addiction to worsen. He said early intervention could improve the chances of recovery and help affected people rebuild their lives.