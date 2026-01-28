Yamunanagar farmer honoured as R-Day special invitee in New Delhi

Progressive farmer Vijay Kumar of Jaidhar village in Yamunanagar district has emerged as a torchbearer of natural farming. In recognition of his outstanding contribution, Kumar and his wife Neerupa were selected as special invitees from Yamunanagar district to attend the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26.

Advertisement

Popularly known as the ‘Haldi Man’ in the region, Kumar produces turmeric using indigenous, chemical-free methods. In all, 12 farmers from Haryana, along with their spouses, were invited to the national celebrations.

Advertisement

The programme for the invited farmers included a field visit on January 25, participation in the Republic Day ceremony on January 26, followed by a lunch hosted by the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 27. During the interaction, Chouhan listened to the farmers’ experiences and suggestions related to natural farming practices.

Advertisement

Vijay Kumar’s journey from conventional agriculture to natural farming has not only transformed his own fields but has also inspired many farmers in the area to shift towards chemical-free food production. He produces chemical-free food grains, fruits and vegetables, addressing concerns related to soil degradation, rising input costs and the adverse health impact of chemical-laden produce.

During the 2025–26 agricultural year, Kumar cultivated turmeric on around three-and-a-half acres. He has also produced cold-pressed mustard oil from desi mustard and sold it directly to consumers. In addition, he grows wheat, sugarcane, guava and a variety of fruits and vegetables without using chemicals.

Advertisement

Sharing details of his journey, Vijay Kumar said he began practising natural farming in 2017 with mixed cultivation of turmeric and wheat.

“Initially, the decision was challenging, as shifting away from fertilisers and pesticides required patience and confidence in natural processes. However, over time, the results strengthened his belief,” said Vijay Kumar.

He said that he was currently practising natural farming on around 15–16 acres, cultivating a wide range of crops.

“I prepare all natural inputs such as Jeevamrit, Ghan Jeevamrit, Neemastr, Brahmastr and Beejamrit on my farm. These preparations are made using easily available household materials, requiring minimal expenditure and effort,” he said.

Cow-based inputs, he added, play a crucial role in maintaining soil fertility and microbial activity.“I have two desi (indigenous) cows at my agriculture farm,” said Vijay Kumar.

He considers Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat his role model in the field of natural farming and expressed gratitude to him for continuously motivating farmers to adopt such practices.

“If chemicals continue to be used, in the future our fields will grow diseases instead of crops,” he added.

Earlier, Kumar was honoured at a programme held at Gurukul, Kurukshetra, for his exemplary work in natural farming. He has also created a WhatsApp group to connect farmers with buyers and spread awareness.

“My objective is not merely to earn money but to promote healthy food. Our society is like a family, and keeping the family healthy is our collective responsibility,” he said.

Dr Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Yamunanagar, praised Kumar’s efforts, saying his work demonstrated how natural farming could be both sustainable and economically viable.

“Our department is actively promoting natural farming and encouraging progressive farmers to mentor others, ensuring a healthier future for both agriculture and consumers,” said Dr Dabas.