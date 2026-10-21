Yamunanagar farmers demand Meri Fasl-Mera Byora portal be reopened for paddy sale

Farmers have demanded reopening of the Meri Fasl-Mera Byora (MFMB) portal to facilitate the sale of paddy by farmers.

They said that they were facing difficulties in selling their produce due to the problems related to registration and data verification on the portal.

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The farmers, under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, handed over a memorandum of their demands to the CM via Vyaspur SDM Kuldeep Singh.

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The memorandum was handed over by state vice-president of the Kisan Sabha Dharam Pal Chauhan, Ram Karan Sharma, Rampal Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Karam Chand, Jasbir Singh and other farmers.

“The data for the number of farmers has not been uploaded on the portal, while the verification process for several others remained incomplete,” said Dharam Pal Chauhan.

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He alleged that some arhtiyas (commission agents) were trying to purchase paddy by imposing a deduction of Rs 200 per quintal, causing financial losses to the farmers.

The farmers demanded the removal of restrictions related to moisture content and the prescribed yield limit of 27 quintals per acre, saying that these conditions were creating additional difficulties for the farmers.

“If problems of the farmers are not resolved, we will be forced to take to streets in support of the farmers’ demands,” warned farmer leader Dharam Pal Chauhan.