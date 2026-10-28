Yamunanagar farmers face paddy procurement hurdles, fume as revised limit yet to reflect on portal

Farmers in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district are facing difficulties in selling their paddy as the revised procurement limit has yet to be implemented on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal.

According to information, the Haryana Government issued an order on October 17 to increase the per-acre procurement limit. Earlier, the government had fixed district-wise limits on the quantity of paddy that could be procured per acre.

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In Yamunanagar district, the limit was initially set at 27 quintals per acre, while farmers claim their crop yield is around 35 quintals per acre. As a result, several farmers have been unable to sell their entire produce under the existing limit.

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Following the order to increase the procurement limit, farmers were asked to submit applications for raising their individual limits. Several farmers subsequently completed the required formalities.

“The revised limit has not yet been reflected on the procurement portal-MFMB, preventing purchases from being made according to the increased quantity. Consequently, farmers and arhtiyas continue to face difficulties, with paddy remaining exposed in the open,” said progressive farmer Satpal Kaushik.

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He said that they had met various district level officers and apprised them of the problems being faced by the farming community, but no concrete outcome emerged.

Kaushik expressed concern over the possible deterioration of weather conditions, saying that thousands of quintals of paddy could get wet in grain markets, if the issue was not resolved immediately.

“The government issued the order to increase the limit on October 17, but the revised limit has still not been implemented on the portal. Farmers are suffering because of the delay,” said Kaushik.

Dr Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Yamunanagar district said that his office received about 2,500 applications seeking an increase in the paddy procurement limit.

“Further action is being taken swiftly to upload the revised limit on the portal,” said Dr Dabas.