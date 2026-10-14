Yamunanagar farmers stage sit-ins at 5 places over delay in paddy procurement, slow lifting

Upset farmers staged sit-ins outside market committee offices in Radaur, Jagadhri, Bilaspur, Sadhaura and Chhachhrauli towns of Yamunanagar district on Wednesday to protest against the paddy procurement system and delays in lifting the crop.

As part of the protest, the farmers locked the market committee offices at these locations, demanding smooth procurement, a solution to problems related to the issuance of gate passes and portal verification, and faster lifting of paddy from grain markets.

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They also demanded that the price of paddy be increased to Rs 3,100 per quintal and that of sugarcane to Rs 600 per quintal. The protest was held from 11 am to 1 pm on the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

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According to official information, 1,54,764 MT of paddy had arrived in grain markets across the district till October 13. Of this, 1,20,973 MT had been procured, but only 43,144 MT, or 35.66 per cent, had been lifted.

At the Market Committee office in Jagadhri, protesting farmers alleged that they were being forced to wait in grain markets to sell their paddy due to hurdles in the procurement process.

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Harpal Singh Sudhail, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait group), said problems related to moisture content, gate passes and portal verification were hampering paddy procurement.

“Farmers are forced to wait in grain markets to sell their paddy crop. The unseasonal rain has also increased the risk of damage to the quality of paddy kept in the open in grain markets,” Harpal Singh said, demanding the early removal of all hurdles in the procurement process.

“The government should take concrete steps to speed up procurement and lifting in grain markets,” he said.

United Kisan Morcha leaders Pyare Lal Tanwar, Harbhajan Singh Sandhu, Nayab Singh and Mann Singh also demanded solutions to problems related to procurement, gate passes and portal verification.