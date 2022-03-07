Yamunanagar: Finance firm manager booked for Rs38K fraud

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 6

The police have booked the branch manager of a private finance company after cash was allegedly found missing from the office.

On the complainant of Sanjay Sharma, territory manager of the finance company, a case was registered against Karan Singh, manager of the Yamunanagar branch, under Sections 408 and 420 of the IPC at the Gandhi Nagar police station on March 4.

In his police complaint, Sanjay said during regular audit conducted on February 25, it was found that Rs 38,000 cash was missing from the Yamunanagar office of the company.He further alleged that it had also come to their notice that Karan had collected the cash from various customers and had not deposited the said amount into the company’s gold loan account. He said the finance company was a corporate functioning under the RBI guidelines. —