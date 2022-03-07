Yamunanagar: Finance firm manager booked for Rs38K fraud

Yamunanagar, March 6
The police have booked the branch manager of a private finance company after cash was allegedly found missing from the office.
On the complainant of Sanjay Sharma, territory manager of the finance company, a case was registered against Karan Singh, manager of the Yamunanagar branch, under Sections 408 and 420 of the IPC at the Gandhi Nagar police station on March 4.
In his police complaint, Sanjay said during regular audit conducted on February 25, it was found that Rs 38,000 cash was missing from the Yamunanagar office of the company.He further alleged that it had also come to their notice that Karan had collected the cash from various customers and had not deposited the said amount into the company’s gold loan account. He said the finance company was a corporate functioning under the RBI guidelines. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all-o...
UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 8.5 per cent polling in first two hours of voting in last phase
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...
Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams West's pressure over Ukraine, asks: ‘Did you write to India?’
In western envoys' joint letter on Russia, says ‘are we your...
Zelenskyy says Russia sanctions not sufficient
Heaps criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the...