Yamunanagar: Firm, 18 persons booked for illegal transfer of property using forged documents

Yamunanagar police have registered an FIR against 18 persons, including a then tehsildar, and a firm for illegally transferring a property by using forged documents.

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On the directions of the court of JMIC, Jagadhri Piyush Chaudhry, a case was registered against suspects, including a then tehsildar, numberdars, staff members of the municipal committee, Radaur and other individuals at Radaur police station of Yamunanagar district on April 18.

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Complainant Joginder Paul Gupta, of Radaur, who presently lives in Jagadhri, told the court that his ancestors had purchased about 720 square yards of land through various sale deeds years ago.

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He said after a family partition in 1996, the land was divided among family members, with some portions sold as shops while the rest remained in their possession.

He further said that during the COVID-19 period, when the family was away from Radaur town, the accused forged fake documents of their property.

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“A fraudulent property ID was created and our property was repeatedly transferred in the names of the accused and their relatives through transfer deeds,” Gupta alleged in his complaint.

A case was registered under Sections 318 (4), 338, 336, 340, 167, 198, 199, 61 (2) of BNS 2023 and under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, 166, 120-B of the IPC.