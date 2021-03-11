Yamunanagar: For carrying banned capsules, man gets 14-yr RI

Yamunanagar, May 8
Nidhi Bansal, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), District Courts, Jagadhri, has awarded a man 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) after he was arrested with banned 960 capsules and 1,500 tablets.
The ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on the convict Jaspal Singh of Prithvi Ka Majra (part of Bambholi village). Delivering the judgment on May 5, the ASJ also ordered that in case of the default in the payment of the fine, the convict would further undergo imprisonment for six months.
