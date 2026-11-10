Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar gears up for Kapal Mochan Mela from Nov 20 to 24

Yamunanagar gears up for Kapal Mochan Mela from Nov 20 to 24

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:07 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file photo
Advertisement

The state-level Kapal Mochan Mela, has been scheduled to be organised at Bilaspur in Yamunanagar district.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who chaired the meeting to review preparations, has directed officials to give a grand, divine and attractive outlook to the event.

The five-day fair, scheduled to be held from November 20 to 24 over an area of approximately 122 acres at Bilaspur. An exhibition is also going to be organised, showcasing the glorious history, life philosophy, teachings and contribution of all 10 Sikh Gurus to society through photographs and visual displays.

He said the historical significance of the Shaheedi Smarak (Martyrs' Memorial), constructed in Ambala in memory of the First War of Independence of 1857, should also be prominently highlighted in the exhibition so that devotees can learn about the sacrifices and struggles of the country's great freedom fighters. In addition, short films highlighting the state's development journey and various public welfare schemes should be screened through LED displays.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said distinguished guests from the Central and State Governments would also visit the exhibition.

He informed that the state-level birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, would also be celebrated at Bilaspur on November 24 under the Sant-Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prachar Yojana.

On the occasion, a drone show and a light and sound show based on the life, teachings and message of the Guru would be part of the programme.

Advertisement

Attractive and grand welcome gates will be erected at all major entry points to the fair. These gates will be named after Guru Nanak Dev, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and other great saints and eminent personalities.

The sacred hymns of Gurbani will resonate at the welcome gates and throughout the fairgrounds, creating a spiritual atmosphere for the devotees.

Besides, a comprehensive arrangement will be made to ensure the convenience of the devotees visiting the fair. Special arrangements will also be made for displaying and selling indigenous products prepared by self-help groups at the fair. This will provide devotees with an opportunity to explore local and indigenous products.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts