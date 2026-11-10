Yamunanagar gears up for Kapal Mochan Mela from Nov 20 to 24

The state-level Kapal Mochan Mela, has been scheduled to be organised at Bilaspur in Yamunanagar district.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who chaired the meeting to review preparations, has directed officials to give a grand, divine and attractive outlook to the event.

The five-day fair, scheduled to be held from November 20 to 24 over an area of approximately 122 acres at Bilaspur. An exhibition is also going to be organised, showcasing the glorious history, life philosophy, teachings and contribution of all 10 Sikh Gurus to society through photographs and visual displays.

He said the historical significance of the Shaheedi Smarak (Martyrs' Memorial), constructed in Ambala in memory of the First War of Independence of 1857, should also be prominently highlighted in the exhibition so that devotees can learn about the sacrifices and struggles of the country's great freedom fighters. In addition, short films highlighting the state's development journey and various public welfare schemes should be screened through LED displays.

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The Chief Minister said distinguished guests from the Central and State Governments would also visit the exhibition.

He informed that the state-level birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, would also be celebrated at Bilaspur on November 24 under the Sant-Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prachar Yojana.

On the occasion, a drone show and a light and sound show based on the life, teachings and message of the Guru would be part of the programme.

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Attractive and grand welcome gates will be erected at all major entry points to the fair. These gates will be named after Guru Nanak Dev, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and other great saints and eminent personalities.

The sacred hymns of Gurbani will resonate at the welcome gates and throughout the fairgrounds, creating a spiritual atmosphere for the devotees.

Besides, a comprehensive arrangement will be made to ensure the convenience of the devotees visiting the fair. Special arrangements will also be made for displaying and selling indigenous products prepared by self-help groups at the fair. This will provide devotees with an opportunity to explore local and indigenous products.