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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar gears up for state-level Chhath Puja

Yamunanagar gears up for state-level Chhath Puja

CM Nayab Singh Saini to attend celebrations, offer prayers at Western Yamuna Canal ghat on Nov 15

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:06 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Workers of the Municipal Corporation clean a site where Chhath Puja will be performed in Yamunanagar.
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The holy festival of Chhath Puja will be celebrated at the state level in Yamunanagar district, with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini set to attend the programme as the chief guest and offer prayers at the Yamuna Ghat of the Western Yamuna Canal on November 15.

The information was shared by Deputy Commissioner Preeti during a meeting with representatives of religious organisations. MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora, BJP district president Rajesh Sapra, Superintendent of Police Kamaldeep Goyal, Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad and other district officials were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) directed officials to ensure timely completion of all arrangements, including cleanliness, drinking water, electricity, lighting, traffic management, parking, security, barricading and medical facilities, for the convenience of devotees at the Chhath Puja venues.

Following the meeting, the DC inspected the Chhath Puja ghats along with Arora, Sapra, Goyal, Parsad and other officials. Apart from the district administration, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has also stepped up preparations. Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad assigned responsibilities to officials to ensure cleanliness and beautification of the designated route and venue ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.

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Panchayat Bhawan, Panchayat Bhawan to Kamani Chowk, Kamani Chowk to the Old Radaur Road flyover, and from the flyover to the venue have been divided into separate sections, with each section placed under the supervision of a junior engineer.

Repair and painting of dividers, footpaths and chowks, along with landscaping and beautification work, will be undertaken on these stretches. Chief sanitation inspectors have been tasked with maintaining cleanliness and directed to ensure removal of garbage and debris from roads, roadsides and adjoining areas.

Junior engineers have also been instructed to ensure proper functioning of streetlights and other electrical infrastructure along the route and at the venue. They will additionally oversee gardening and beautification work.

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Parsad directed officials to personally monitor work in their respective areas. He also chaired a review meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation, Irrigation Department, Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering Department and other departments to assess the preparedness for the event.

During the meeting, he instructed officials to ensure all arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit and the Chhath Puja celebrations were completed on time. He also directed the construction of a large pandal and a grand stage for devotees and guests, besides beautifying the Western Yamuna Canal ghats with decorative lighting to illuminate the entire venue.

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