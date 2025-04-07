Yamunanagar gears up to welcome Modi; Saini reviews arrangements

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday visited Kail village in Yamunanagar district to oversee preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit on April 14. The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of an 800 MW thermal power unit in Yamunanagar, inaugurate the Hisar airport, and also lay the foundation stone for a new terminal there.

“Through these development works, the Prime Minister will connect Viksit Haryana with Viksit Bharat,” said CM Saini while addressing mediapersons after inspecting the Yamunanagar programme venue.

He said the new thermal unit, with a capacity of 800 megawatts, would be constructed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at a cost of Rs 7,272 crore. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2028, he said.

The Chief Minister said he had held detailed meetings with officials to ensure seamless execution of both events — in Yamunanagar and Hisar. “All arrangements, including the venue setup, VIP and media galleries, parking, drinking water, and sanitation facilities, are being meticulously reviewed,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing preparations, Saini said, “The people of Haryana are eager to give a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at both locations.”

Highlighting the BJP’s recent electoral successes, Saini said, “After a big victory in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the BJP has also secured a big win in the recent local body elections. In such a situation, the development of the state will be done at thrice the speed.”

He said the Prime Minister’s visit is a catalyst to further accelerate this development momentum in Haryana.

BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora, former Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal, Mayor Suman Bahmani, and senior officials including Dr Amit Agrawal (Commissioner and Secretary, Development and Panchayat Department), K Makarand Pandurang (DG, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department), and others were present.