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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar girls college celebrates National Sports Day

Yamunanagar girls college celebrates National Sports Day

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:23 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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National Sports Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Guru Nanak Girls College in Yamunanagar.

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Various sports activities were organised on the occasion by the Physical Education Department of the college. Head of Physical Education Department Meenakshi Gupta said a poster making and slogan writing competition was organised for the students, along with a quiz on the life of Major Dhyan Chand.

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Students participated in various sports competitions. Team-D, comprising Shweta, Hansika, Tanu, Khushboo and other students, secured first position, while Team A, including Priyanka, Mehak, Prachi and Diksha, secured second position. Team B, made up of Manisha, Nidhi, Sagun and Pooja, secured third position.

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On this occasion, the college’s alumna Mehak, who is a national-level hockey player and is working as a hockey nursery coach, was felicitated. She encouraged the students to participate in sports and to make sports an integral part of their lives.

During the programme, first-year student Manisha threw light on the achievements of Major Dhyan Chand. In the poster making competition, Pooja secured first position, while Mehak came second and Shalini, third.

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Students participated enthusiastically in various sports activities like fencing, table tennis, badminton, chess and carrom. Students gave excellent performance in the fencing competition. Apart from this, teachers also participated enthusiastically in table tennis, carrom and chess competitions.

College Director, Varinder Gandhi, honoured the winners with certificates of appreciation and appreciated their enthusiasm for sports. She encouraged the students to continue excelling in sports.

College Principal, Dr Sukhwinder Kaur, congratulated all the winners and participants and said that sports helped develop discipline, self-confidence, leadership and team spirit in individuals. She urged students to make sports part of their daily routines.

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