Yamunanagar: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya visits Balkunj, interacts with kids

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 11

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya called upon children to learn good habits in life and serve the country by becoming civilised citizens.

He said all children should learn to read, write, play and sing properly in life as many among them would become doctors, lawyers, engineers and soldiers and serve the country.

During his one-day tour of Yamunanagar district on Wednesday, he visited Balkunj situated at Chhachhrauli town of this district.

During his visit, he interacted with the children of Balkunj and distributed sweets among them. He also planted saplings there and announced to give Rs 2 lakh to Balkunj.

“I am very happy to come to Balkunj and my heart is filled with happiness by meeting the children,” said Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Deputy Commissioner Parth Gupta welcomed Governor with a shawl on his arrival at Balkunj and vice-president of Haryana State Child Welfare Council, Parisa Sharma honoured him with a memento and a ‘Tulsi plant’.

Giving information about Balkunj, Chhachhrauli, Parisa Sharma said that this Balkunj was started in 1969.

She said t it had a capacity to accommodate 200 children and at present 114 children were living here, to whom all types of facilities, including facility of good education were being provided.

He also visited the National Forest area near Kalesar village. On this occasion Mayor Madan Chauhan, DC Parth Gupta, ADC Ayush Sinha, SP Surendra Pal Singh, DFO Suraj Bhan, District Child Welfare Council president Alka Garg, Child Welfare Officer Sukhwinder Singh, Balkunj in-charge Sarvjit Singh and BJP district media in-charge Kapil Manish Garg were present.