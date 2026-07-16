Yamunanagar homes in Haryana to be tagged with smart scanner cards

The municipal corporation has decided to clean drains in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri throughout the year to solve the problem of waterlogging. Besides, the expert team, hired by the MC recently, will survey each ward and develop a structure to combat waterlogging for 50 years.

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Additionally, to collect garbage from every household, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) smart cards equipped with scanners will be installed outside every household in the areas under the jurisdiction of MC. The employees, associated with door-to-door garbage collection work, will scan the RFID smart card to mark their attendance upon collecting garbage.

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This decision was taken at the General House meeting of the MC held under the chairmanship of Mayor Suman Bahamani in Yamunanagar on Thursday. A total 42 resolutions were passed in the meeting, held in the presence of Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora. The meeting was conducted by Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar and Executive Officer Jarnail Singh.

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Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad instructed the officials to take action on the proposals passed in the meeting as soon as possible. All Municipal Councillors, officials of MC, Public Health, PWD and other departments were present in the meeting.

MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora praised Mayor Suman Bahamani, Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar and other officials for regularising 76 colonies that were unapproved in 1996 due to a technical error.

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He directed that development works should be carried out in these colonies soon.

Municipal Commissioner Parsad said a committee had been formed to determine the boundaries of the colonies.

“This committee will conduct surveys and determine the boundaries of colonies. Furthermore, all junior engineers have been instructed to prepare estimates for the streets and drains to be built in the colonies. As soon as the final report is received, tenders will be issued for the development work. Our MC ranks first in the state in property verification with a 60.05 percent pass rate, which is highly commendable,” said the Municipal Commissioner.

On the proposal to install rainwater harvesting systems in the parks and buildings of the MC area, Assistant Engineer Mrinal Jaiswal said a rain water harvesting system was already installed in 11 parks in M area. “Tenders have been issued for their repair. Apart from this, tenders have been issued for installing rain harvesting systems in 15 more parks,” said Jaiswal.

On a proposal to take action against meat shops operating illegally in the MC area, Parsad directed the removal of meat shops operating near religious sites.