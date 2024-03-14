Yamunanagar: Inspection at BDPO office

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: A team of the CM flying squad conducted a surprise inspection at the office of Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) in Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district last evening. Inspector Dinesh Sharma of the squad said the team found four panchayat secretaries absent from their duty He said they were getting complaints about staff being absent from their duty. He said more than 50 CM Window complaints were also found pending in the BDPO office.

