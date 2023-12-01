Yamunanagar-Jagadhri civic body catches 25 heads of stray cattle

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 30

In a major relief to residents, two different teams of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, have rounded up 25 heads of stray cattle from different areas of the twin cities in two days and moved them to gaushalas.

A team of the municipal corporation on Thursday carried out a special drive in Ward 16 and caught 13 heads of cattle.

Another team, led by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Sunil Dutt, caught 12 stray animals from different areas of Zone-II under the jurisdiction of the civic body on Wednesday.

“Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha aims at making the twin cities free of the stray cattle menace. Therefore, the municipal corporation is carrying out a drive to catch the cattle roaming in the cities,” said CSI Dutt. He said the remaining strays would soon be moved to gaushalas soon.

As per the available information, the municipal corporation will pay gaushala operators Rs 30 daily for each animal for fodder and rehabilitation of the stray cattle.

The Municipal Corporation has divided the areas under its jurisdiction into two zones, with Zone-I being supervised by CChief Sanitary Inspector Harjeet Singh and Zone-II by CSI Dutt.

