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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar-Jagadhri civic body organises play to promote cleanliness, waste segregation

Yamunanagar-Jagadhri civic body organises play to promote cleanliness, waste segregation

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:48 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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The municipal corporation organises a street play to raise awareness about cleanliness in Yamunanagar.
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The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), is continuously organising awareness activities in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri regarding Swachh Survekshan 2025.

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In this connection, MCYJ organised a street play to raise awareness about cleanliness at the London City Carnival being held at OP Jindal Park in Yamunanagar. The programme encouraged people to adopt cleanliness, segregate waste and avoid using single-use plastic items.

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The programme was organised under the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad. During the event, the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban team presented a street play to draw the attention of people attending the fair towards cleanliness.

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Chief Sanitation Inspector Harjeet Singh attended the programme as the chief guest. Along with him, under the guidance of Swachh Bharat Mission Urban expert Durgesh Kumar, students from Guru Nanak Khalsa College, led by their teacher Babita, delivered an impressive performance.

Through the play, the students encouraged people to avoid littering, separate dry and wet household waste, adopt five types of dustbin segregation, and stop using single-use plastic items.

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“The students’ powerful performances and dialogues left a deep impact on the audience at the fair. A large number of attendees appreciated the presentation and pledged to embrace the message of cleanliness,” said Chief Sanitation Inspector Harjeet Singh.

He praised the students’ excellent performance and honoured them with certificates. He said that cleanliness was not only the responsibility of the MC but also the duty of every citizen. “If every citizen segregates waste at home, hands it over to MC vehicles during door-to-door garbage collection, and stops using single-use plastic items, the city can be made clean and beautiful,” said Harjeet Singh.

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