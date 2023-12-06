Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC begins waste collection drive

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 5

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, has started a special seven-day drive to remove garbage from the wards falling under its jurisdiction. On Tuesday, MC teams collected around 300 metric tonnes of waste from 22 wards and transported it to Aurangabad Waste Disposal Plant and another plant in Kail village.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Dheeraj Kumar said, “The civic body has launched the drive to make the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, and rural areas falling under its jurisdiction, garbage-free.”

On the instructions of MC chief Ayush Sinha, the area under the MC’s jurisdiction has been divided into three zones. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Pal Yadav has been appointed the nodal officer for wards 1 to 7, while Joint Municipal Commissioner Neelam Mehra has been given the charge of wards 8 to 15 and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar of wards 16 to 22.

Teams assigned the cleanliness tasks are being led by Chief Sanitary Inspectors Harjeet Singh and Sunil Dutt.

AMC Dheeraj said employees had been directed to share photographs of the wards’ conditions before and after the drive.

