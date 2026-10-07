Yamunanagar, Jagadhri MC launches cleanliness drive at all 3 offices

Under the ‘Seva Sankalp’ and ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaigns, a special cleanliness drive was launched at all three offices of the Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ).

During the drive, officials and employees cleaned the office premises, branch rooms, rooftops, parking areas and surrounding spaces. Areas that had remained neglected for a long time were also cleaned.

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During the campaign, unnecessary waste lying in the office premises was collected and disposed of properly. Additionally, employees were educated about cleanliness and urged to keep the offices clean and organised. The drive was carried out under the guidance of Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad.

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The MCYJ office at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk in Yamunanagar was cleaned under the leadership of Chief Sanitary Inspectors Vinod Beniwal and Govind Sharma. The drive was carried out at the MCYJ office at Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in Yamunanagar under the leadership of Chief Sanitary Inspector Amit Kamboj, and at the MCYJ office in Jagadhri under the leadership of Chief Sanitary Inspector Harjeet Singh.

During the drive, Swachh Bharat Mission Urban experts Akash Kumar, Durgesh Kumar and Gagan urged employees to dispose of waste in dustbins and keep wet and dry waste separate. They urged officials of all three offices to continue their efforts towards achieving zero waste.