Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC launches mega cleanliness drive post sanitation workers' strike

Following the end of the sanitation workers’ strike, the Municipal Corporation (MC) of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri has launched a massive cleaning drive to restore the twin cities’ crippled sanitation system.

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The MC deployed a large-scale workforce and heavy machinery, including two chief sanitation inspectors, all area sanitation inspectors, hundreds of workers, 22 tractor-trailers, four tipper trucks, two earth-moving machines and four loaders.

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Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad hit the streets until late into the night to inspect the operations. Mayor Bahamani was seen actively supervising the teams and standing alongside machinery to expedite the cleanup. She instructed officials to return the cities’ sanitation levels to normal on a war footing.

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Major garbage bottlenecks at Railway Road, Workshop Road, Jagadhri Road and Model Town were cleared. Debris and waste were loaded using earth-movers and transported directly to the solid waste management plant. Following the clearance, teams sprayed lime over the spots to eliminate foul odours and prevent disease.

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Noting that some residents and street vendors had resorted to dumping waste in the open during the strike, Mayor Bahamani emphasised civic responsibility. “It is every citizen’s duty to keep our cities clean. We appeal to the public to use the MC’s waste collection vehicles instead of littering. Permanent cleanliness is only possible with public cooperation,” she said.

Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad added that specialised teams had been stationed at major markets and high-traffic areas. “The sanitation system will be fully restored shortly. We urge residents to practice waste segregation at the source — separating dry and wet waste — before handing it over to our door-to-door collection vehicles,” Parsad stated.