Yamunanagar -Jagadhri MC removes 20 kiosks

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 26

The Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MCYJ) on Saturday removed 20 kiosks during a special drive against illegal encroachments. The said kiosks were kept illegally on a drain (nullah) near the vegetable market in Yamnunanagar industrial area.

According to information, Amrit Wadhawan, president, Vegetable Market Association, Yamunanagar, along with several members of the association, had met Mayor Madan Chauhan on Thursday and lodged a complaint against the illegal kiosks.

Taking note of the complaint, the Mayor, along with Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Sharma and ward councillor Prince Sharma reviewed the market and its surrounding area.

He asked the MC authorities to remove the illegal kiosks and keep the area of vegetable market clean.

“The office-bearers of the Vegetable Market Association told me that some persons have encroached upon the drain near the vegetable market by keeping kiosks illegally there. The drain is not being cleaned and is blocked, owing to which water gets waterlogged in the area,” said Chauhan.

He said the officers-bearers of the association had demanded the removal of the said encroachments to solve the problem of waterlogging. —