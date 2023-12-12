Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC to instal 41K LED streetlights

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 11

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, will install 41,000 LED streetlights in the approved colonies across 22 wards falling under its jurisdiction. The installation work is expected to start from January 2024.

Detect tech faults The CCMS will help civic body officials detect technical faults in the streetlights without having to be physically present at the site. Madan Chauhan, Yamunanagar Mayor

This initiative will not only help light up the city better, but also save electricity bills owing to less energy consumption. At present, the majority of areas under MC’s jurisdiction, including Yamunanagar, Jagadhri and some rural areas, have conventional streetlights. As the traditional streetlights emit less light and result in higher electricity bills, the civic body has decided to replace these with the LED streetlights.

Based on smart lighting system It is based on ‘Smart Lighting System’, for which a ‘Common Control and Monitoring System’ (CCMS) will be set up in the building of the civic body

It will not only light up the city better, but also help save electricity bills

“All documentary procedures have been completed and a tender is to be floated to allot the work to a contractor. We shall start the project from January 2023,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

The MC will also install streetlights in the newly approved 67 colonies, providing a major relief to residents.

“LED streetlights are beneficial in terms of quality and electricity consumption. Such energy efficient lights produce more light than the traditional ones, hence reducing the risk of accidents by improving the visibility on roads,” added Mayor Chauhan. He further said these lights would be based on the ‘Smart Lighting System’, for which a ‘Common Control and Monitoring System’ (CCMS) would be set up in the MC’s building. “The CCMS will help civic body officials to detect technical faults in the installed streetlights without having to be physically present at the site,” Mayor Chauhan added.

#Yamunanagar