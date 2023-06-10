Yamunanagar, Jagadhri MC to rectify errors in property IDs

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 9

The Municipal Corporation will organise a two-day data correction camps in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri to rectify errors in property IDs.

The camps will be held in all three offices of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) on Saturday and Sunday.

“The MCYJ will hold the data correction camps on June 10 and June 11 to remove errors of the property IDs,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan. He said these camps would be organised from 9 am to 5 pm.

“The work of error rectification in the property IDs related to Ward 1 to Ward 7 will be done in the Jagadhri office of the MCYJ. Residents of Ward 8 to Ward 15 can get the errors of the property IDs corrected in the Yamunanagar office near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk. However, the work of error rectification related to Ward 16 to Ward 22 will be done at the MCYJ office, situated at Bhai Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk in Yamunanagar,” said Chauhan.