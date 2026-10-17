Yamunanagar-Kurukshetra road to get Rs 26.90-crore upgrade

The busy Yamunanagar-Kurukshetra road is set for strengthening and resurfacing at an estimated cost of Rs 26.90 crore, but commuters will have to wait longer for its long-pending four-laning. The road carries around 15,000-16,000 vehicles daily.

The ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) project concerns strengthening the existing 10-metre-wide road in Yamunanagar district. Four-laning of the wider Yamunanagar-Kaithal route via Radaur, Kurukshetra and Dhand is a separate project, for which the government is in the process of hiring a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

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Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister and Radaur MLA Shyam Singh Rana launched the improvement work on the Yamunanagar-Radaur section in September. The project is targeted for completion within 13 months.

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According to the PWD tender document, the strengthening work covers stretches between kilometre 37.18 and 49.60 and between kilometre 51.90 and 55.00 in Yamunanagar district.

The demand for widening the road has persisted for years. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the four-laning of the Yamunanagar-Radaur-Kurukshetra-Kaithal road in February 2026 and reiterated the proposal in the 2026-27 Budget. Earlier, then Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had promised in August 2021 that the road would be four-laned before 2023. Saini also renewed the commitment in October 2024.

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Farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait), led by district president Subhash Gurjar, have repeatedly blocked the road to demand repairs and widening.

“This road is like a lifeline for the residents of Yamunanagar district. Therefore, there is an urgent need to make it four-lane. The ongoing repair work should also be completed soon,” Gurjar said.

Advocate Ram Kumar Radauri, former president of the Jagadhri District Bar Association, has also raised the issue and filed a public interest litigation in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions for four-laning. The case has been adjourned to October 28 at the request of the National Highways Authority of India counsel, he said.

PWD Executive Engineer Puneet Mittal said the consultant-selection process for preparing the DPR was underway. The report would determine the design, land requirements, cost and implementation plan.

Of the approximately 20-km road stretch in Yamunanagar district, only 4.18 km has been four-laned, leaving the remaining portion to handle substantial traffic on the existing road.