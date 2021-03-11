Yamunanagar: Man arrested with country-made pistol

Yamunanagar: A police team of CIA-I arrested a man with a country-made pistol and live cartridges from Jathlana village area, on Friday. The accused has been identified as Satyam of Palewala village and booked under the Arms Act. TNS
Noida man booked for molestation
Gurugram: A 21-year-old Delhi woman filed a complaint with the Gurugram police accusing one of her acquaintances of molesting her at a guest house here on July 30. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station.Sector 50 police station SHO said, “We are investigating the matter .”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye
Literary world calls it attack on freedom of expression I In...