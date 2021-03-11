Yamunanagar: Man arrested with country-made pistol

Our Correspondent

Yamunanagar: A police team of CIA-I arrested a man with a country-made pistol and live cartridges from Jathlana village area, on Friday. The accused has been identified as Satyam of Palewala village and booked under the Arms Act. TNS

Noida man booked for molestation

Gurugram: A 21-year-old Delhi woman filed a complaint with the Gurugram police accusing one of her acquaintances of molesting her at a guest house here on July 30. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 50 police station.Sector 50 police station SHO said, “We are investigating the matter .”