Yamunanagar man duped of Rs 26L on promise of sending son to Canada

Yamunanagar, June 9
A man was allegedly duped of Rs 26.50 lakh on the promis of sending his son to Canada.
On the complaint of Pirthi Singh of Ranipur Kalan village, a case was registered against Sandeep and Manju (Bootgarh village) and other persons under Sections 406, 420, 506, 120-B of the IPC and Sections 10, 24 of the Immigration Act at Bilaspur police station of Yamunanagar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
Bittu: Will act as bridge between Centre, Punjab
Says resolving farmers’ issues his top priority
9 die as bus comes under terror attack in J&K
20 rounds of AK-47, M4 carbine found at site; most victims f...