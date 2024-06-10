Yamunanagar man duped of Rs 26L on promise of sending son to Canada

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 9

A man was allegedly duped of Rs 26.50 lakh on the promis of sending his son to Canada.

On the complaint of Pirthi Singh of Ranipur Kalan village, a case was registered against Sandeep and Manju (Bootgarh village) and other persons under Sections 406, 420, 506, 120-B of the IPC and Sections 10, 24 of the Immigration Act at Bilaspur police station of Yamunanagar.

