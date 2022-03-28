Yamunanagar man dupes Maharashtra firm of Rs8L, booked

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 27

The police have booked a local for duping a Maharashtra-based manufacturing wooden boxes firm of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of supplying raw material.

On the complaint of the CEO of the firm, Raj Kumar Dev, a case was registered against Raghav Vimal Malhotra of Yamunanagar under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at the City police station on Saturday.

The complainant alleged his company paid Rs 8 lakh to the firm of Raghav to purchase the raw material used to prepare wooden boxes in 2021. Kumar further alleged that Raghav’s firm had neither supplied them raw material nor returned their money back so far. —