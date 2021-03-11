Yamunanagar man gets 10-year RI for minor's rape

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 21

A court of District Additional Sessions Judge in Jagadhri has sentenced a man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of

Rs 1 lakh for sexually abusing a minor girl.

The court also sentenced the victim’s mother to one-month jail and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for turning hostile in the case.

The convict has been identified as Mohit, a resident of Sadhaura town. He was the neighbour of the victim.

In her complaint to the police, the victim’s mother said her 17-year-old daughter had gone to answer nature’s call in a vacant plot in the area on June 17, 2020. Their neighbour Mohit came there and sexually abused her daughter, she added.