Yamunanagar man gets 20-year RI for sexually abusing minor

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 3

An Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Special Court under POCSO Act) here awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to a man, who was found guilty of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl.

Guldev Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor, said a fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on the convict, Khushal (19) of a colony in Yamunanagar.

He said in default of payment of fine, the convict shall further undergo simple imprisonment for a period of one year. He further said that the ASJ pronounced the sentence on September 1.

On the complaint of the mother of the victim, a case was registered against the accused under Section 4 of the POCSO Act and Section 506 of the IPC at the City police station, Yamunanagar, on September 9, 2022.

The complainant told the police that she had given a portion of her house to a woman, Rekha, on rent on September 7, 2022. She said on the same day, she had kept her household items in the rented portion.

“During the night that day, Rekha didn’t come to the rented house, but his nephew Khushal came at about 9.30 pm on the pretext of guarding the household items of his aunt,” the complainant said.

She said she woke up at 2.30 am in the night and she found that her daughter was not present in her room. “When I searched for my daughter, she was found crying in the kitchen of the rented portion,” the complainant told the police.

She further said her daughter told her that Khushal took her forcibly in the rented portion and sexually abused her. She added that he threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the said incident.

