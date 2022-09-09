Yamunanagar: Man gets life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 8

A local court of Jagadhri has sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for murder today.

A fine of Rs 25,000 has also been imposed on the convict, Vilaat Paswan (22), a native of Madhubani district in Bihar.

In case of default in payment, the convict will have to undergo extended imprisonment of two years.

Paswan has been convicted of killing Rozi (26), who was found dead at her in-laws’ in Jagadhri on May 16, 2019. He had been working as a domestic help at the house for two years.

During interrogation, Paswan confessed to slitting Rozi’s throat for not giving him food.