Yamunanagar man held with 50 gm heroin, 240 tramadol capsules

The Yamunanagar unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a man with 50 grams of heroin (smack) and 240 tramadol capsules from the Panjupur village area of Yamunanagar.
The arrested accused has been identified as Ash Mohammad alias Ashu, a resident of Khadda Colony (Old Hamida), Yamunanagar. He has previously been arrested in 13 cases, including those registered under the NDPS Act. A police team led by Inspector Mahroof Ali, in-charge of the HSNCB’s Yamunanagar unit, was on an anti-drug patrol in the area.
During the patrol, the team received information that Ash Mohammad alias Ashu was involved in selling heroin and was about to transport a consignment of drugs via Panjupur road towards Shadipur village. The team immediately set up a checkpoint in the area.
“A short while later, a man was spotted walking along Panjupur road. On seeing the police team, he turned back and started walking away quickly. The police team immediately apprehended him,” Inspector Mahroof Ali said.
A case was registered and the accused was produced in court in Jagadhri, which remanded him in police custody for one day. — TNS