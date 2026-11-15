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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar man held with 50 gm heroin, 240 tramadol capsules

Yamunanagar man held with 50 gm heroin, 240 tramadol capsules

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:01 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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The accused in police custody.
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The Yamunanagar unit of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a man with 50 grams of heroin (smack) and 240 tramadol capsules from the Panjupur village area of Yamunanagar.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ash Mohammad alias Ashu, a resident of Khadda Colony (Old Hamida), Yamunanagar. He has previously been arrested in 13 cases, including those registered under the NDPS Act. A police team led by Inspector Mahroof Ali, in-charge of the HSNCB’s Yamunanagar unit, was on an anti-drug patrol in the area.

During the patrol, the team received information that Ash Mohammad alias Ashu was involved in selling heroin and was about to transport a consignment of drugs via Panjupur road towards Shadipur village. The team immediately set up a checkpoint in the area.

“A short while later, a man was spotted walking along Panjupur road. On seeing the police team, he turned back and started walking away quickly. The police team immediately apprehended him,” Inspector Mahroof Ali said.

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A case was registered and the accused was produced in court in Jagadhri, which remanded him in police custody for one day. — TNS

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