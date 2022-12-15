Yamunanagar: Man jailed for carrying banned drugs

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 14

Nidhi Bansal, Additional Sessions Judge, District Courts, Jagadhri, has sentenced a man to 14 years in jail after he was arrested with 704 capsules of banned drugs.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Kuldeep, alias Manku, of Sadhaura town of the district.

As per the judgment delivered yesterday, in case of the default of payment of the fine, the convict will further undergo six-month imprisonment.

Kuldeep was arrested on the complaint of SI Dharam Singh, posted at the anti-narcotics cell of the police.

