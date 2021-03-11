Yamunanagar man kills brother

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 19

A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother in Pipli Majra village of Yamunanagar.

The accused has been identified as Sufiyan, while the deceased is Mohammed Naeem (24). It is alleged that the deceased was buried by his kin in the village graveyard to hide the crime.

On the complaint of one of the brothers of the deceased, Mohammed Kurban, the body was dug out to conduct postmortem at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal, after which it was handed over to the family for cremation today.

The complainant said after coming home from work on May 15, Naeem found his niece, daughter of Sufiyan, crying due to stomach ache.

“An argument between Sufiyan and Naeem broke out over why medicine was not bought for the girl. The argument turned violent and Sufiyan attacked Naeem with a knife,” Kurban said.

The police said one of the accused was also arrested today.