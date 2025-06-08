Yamunanagar Mayor conducts surprise inspection at MC office

Mayor Suman Bahamani conducted a surprise inspection of the office of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri. During the inspection, she visited all branches of the MCYJ. She gave instructions to send the unused items lying in the MCYJ office to the store, to improve cleanliness.

After the surprise inspection of the Mayor, the officials of the MCYJ sent the unused and damaged items to the store room. According to information, Bahamani suddenly went out to inspect the corporation office in Yamunanagar along with Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kuldeep Singh and Chief Sanitation Inspector Anil Nain.

First of all, the Mayor inspected the Municipal Corporation building.She instructed the officials to clean the plants growing on the walls of the building and the dirt accumulated on the rooftop of the building.

Along with this, instructions were also given to trim the trees planted at the corporation office.

At the same time, potable water was checked in the water cooler.Thereafter, she reached the Nagarik Suvidha Kendra (citizen service centre/CSC), where she talked to the citizens, who had come to deposit property tax and get their property ID verified.

Besides, she talked to the CSC staff and got information about the facilities given to the citizens.

The staff members of the CSC demanded that the token process be restarted which was stopped, so that the citizens were provided facilities according to the token.

The Mayor instructed the officer concerned to start the token process again in the CSC.

She also inspected other branches, including dairy dispatch branch, legal branch, establishment branch, RTI branch, store room, light complaint room, audit branch, sanitation branch, building branch, IT cell, accounts branch, birth-death branch, marriage registration branch, rent branch and tax branch.