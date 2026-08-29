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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar Mayor marks ‘special’ Raksha Bandhan, calls for inclusivity

Yamunanagar Mayor marks ‘special’ Raksha Bandhan, calls for inclusivity

Says providing equal opportunities key to help kids realise their potential

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:38 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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Mayor Suman Bahamani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with children with disabilities at Utthan Sansthan in Yamunangar on Friday.
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Shiv Kumar Sharma

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Tribune News Service

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Yamunanagar, August 28

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Mayor Suman Bahamani celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children with disabilities at Utthan Sansthan in Yamunangar on Friday.

The children tied rakhi to the Mayor, who sent out a message of love, respect and equality. “Children are a form of God. It is a privilege for me to celebrate Raksha Bandhan among them. The smiles on their faces, their pure love and their affection touched my heart,” she said.

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Noting that children with disabilities also formed an integral part of society, she said, “We should not treat them with pity, but rather with respect and help ensure they get equal opportunities and are able to build self-confidence. The children have amazing talents and abilities. All that is needed is understanding, encouragement and opportunities.”

The Mayor praised the work being done by Utthan Director Dr Anju Bajpai and Dr Pramod Bajpai, saying the institute was providing the children with education, values, self-reliance and connecting them with the mainstream of society.

“Such institutions work to strengthen the sense of sensitivity and humanity in society,” she added.

Bahamani spent considerable time with the children and observed their activities closely. “Every moment spent with these children is a learning experience in itself. Society should recognise their potential and give them every opportunity to thrive. The joy and excitement of Raksha Bandhan was clearly visible on the children’s faces during this time,” she said.

She wished all the children best for their future, saying the smiles of the children were the greatest blessing.

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