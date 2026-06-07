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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar MC chief cleans waste to raise awareness

Yamunanagar MC chief cleans waste to raise awareness

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:33 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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MC Commissioner Mahabir Parsad picks up garbage in Gulab Nagar Colony, Yamunanagar.
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The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), is constantly working in the field to ensure the cleaning of drains in the twin cities before monsoon.

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In this connection, Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad visited the camp and Gulab Nagar areas of Ward 17 to inspect the sanitary conditions and drain cleaning.

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During the inspection, the Municipal Commissioner cleaned the area and raised awareness about cleanliness among the public.

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He urged the people not to throw garbage in the open and dispose of household waste only in the Municipal Corporation’s garbage collection vehicles. He also warned of action against those who dumped garbage in the open.

He said the citizens’ participation in building a clean city was as important as the Municipal Corporation’s responsibility. Following this, the Commissioner inspected various drains in the area and assessed the status of cleaning work.

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During the inspection, sanitation workers present on the spot immediately cleaned the drains that were found to be clogged with debris and removed the accumulated waste.

The Commissioner instructed the officials and staff to ensure thorough cleaning of all drains before the monsoon season to avoid waterlogging during the rainy season. He said any negligence in cleaning work would not be tolerated. On this occasion, Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar, Municipal Councillor of Ward17 Dixit Kumar, Chief Sanitation Inspectors Vinod Beniwal and Harjeet Singh, Sanitation Inspector Govind Sharma and residents were present.

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