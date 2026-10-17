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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar MC holds road safety awareness campaign

Yamunanagar MC holds road safety awareness campaign

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:02 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora with students on Friday.
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Under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), organised a road safety awareness programme at Mukand Lal National College, Yamunanagar, on Friday to promote responsible road use among students and the public.

Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora was the chief guest. College Principal Dr Manohar Goyal, Jagadhri Market Committee Chairman Vipul Garg, former Social Welfare Board chairperson Rosie Malik Anand, National President of the Anti-Corruption and Crime Prevention Organisation Amit Mankat and other dignitaries attended the programme.

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College students spread the message of road safety through a short play and presentations highlighting the importance of following traffic rules and driving responsibly.

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Meanwhile, members of the Anti-Corruption and Crime Prevention Organisation screened short films on road safety rules. The films helped students understand the importance of obeying traffic regulations and taking precautions to prevent road accidents.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora, Principal Dr Manohar Goyal and Dr Mahesh emphasised the need to create greater awareness about road safety.

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“Life is precious. We should not lose our lives in road accidents by disregarding traffic rules. It is every citizen’s responsibility to follow traffic rules. Even a little carelessness can lead to a serious road accident,” said Arora.

He said people should cultivate the habit of driving carefully and adhering to traffic rules to prevent accidents and protect lives. Dr Manohar Goyal said wearing helmets and seat belts, avoiding mobile phone use while driving and adhering to prescribed speed limits were essential measures to prevent road accidents.

He appealed to students to follow traffic rules themselves and spread awareness about road safety among their family members and people in their neighbourhoods.

MCYJ Assistant Engineers Mrinal Jaiswal and Rajesh Sharma, along with social media cell in-charge Mukta, honoured MLA Arora and other guests by presenting them with saplings.

The programme aimed to inculcate a sense of responsibility towards road safety among students and members of the public, while encouraging them to adopt safe driving practices in their daily lives.

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