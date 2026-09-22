DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar MC junior engineer suspended for negligence in duty

Yamunanagar MC junior engineer suspended for negligence in duty

Inquiry committee formed to investigate engineer’s performance over past six months; further action will be taken based on the committee’s report

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 06:41 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
On the recommendation of Mayor Suman Bahamani, Pankaj Sharma was suspended by Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad. iStock photo
Advertisement

A junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), Pankaj Sharma, has been suspended for alleged negligence in duty.

On the recommendation of Mayor Suman Bahamani, he was suspended by Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad.

Advertisement

Besides, an inquiry committee led by Assistant Engineer Mrinal Jaiswal has been formed to investigate his performance over the past six months. Further action will be taken based on the committee’s report.

Advertisement

According to information, during a recent meeting of the Municipal Corporation House in Yamunanagar, some municipal councillors expressed displeasure with the junior engineer’s work.

They raised concerns over his lack of performance in assigned tasks, including the creation of property IDs, and demanded action against him.

Advertisement

Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad had ordered an inquiry by an official into the matter. Now, on the recommendation of Mayor Suman Bahamani, the JE has been suspended by the Municipal Commissioner.

“The investigation committee will review the junior engineer’s work and performance over the past six months,” said Mayor Suman Bahamani.

She urged all Municipal Corporation officers and employees to discharge their duties honestly. “Negligence in public welfare work will not be tolerated at any level, and action will be taken against any officer or employee found negligent in their work,” said Bahamani.

She said any complaint of negligence or unnecessary delay in public welfare work, including the creation of property IDs, would be reviewed seriously.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts