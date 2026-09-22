Yamunanagar MC junior engineer suspended for negligence in duty

A junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), Pankaj Sharma, has been suspended for alleged negligence in duty.

On the recommendation of Mayor Suman Bahamani, he was suspended by Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad.

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Besides, an inquiry committee led by Assistant Engineer Mrinal Jaiswal has been formed to investigate his performance over the past six months. Further action will be taken based on the committee’s report.

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According to information, during a recent meeting of the Municipal Corporation House in Yamunanagar, some municipal councillors expressed displeasure with the junior engineer’s work.

They raised concerns over his lack of performance in assigned tasks, including the creation of property IDs, and demanded action against him.

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Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad had ordered an inquiry by an official into the matter. Now, on the recommendation of Mayor Suman Bahamani, the JE has been suspended by the Municipal Commissioner.

“The investigation committee will review the junior engineer’s work and performance over the past six months,” said Mayor Suman Bahamani.

She urged all Municipal Corporation officers and employees to discharge their duties honestly. “Negligence in public welfare work will not be tolerated at any level, and action will be taken against any officer or employee found negligent in their work,” said Bahamani.

She said any complaint of negligence or unnecessary delay in public welfare work, including the creation of property IDs, would be reviewed seriously.