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Home / Haryana / Yamunanagar MC launches drive to prevent diarrhoea

Yamunanagar MC launches drive to prevent diarrhoea

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:45 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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MC officials hold an awareness session as part of the anti-diarrhoea campaign in Jagadhri.
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Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) launched a ‘Stop Diarrhoea, Save Lives’ awareness campaign at the Municipal Corporation office in Jagadhri.

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The campaign organised under the guidance of Mayor Suman Bahamani and Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, was aimed to raise awareness among citizens about diarrhoea prevention, hygiene and essential health precautions.

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During the programme, Municipal Councillor Bhanu Pratap, sanitation inspector Sachin Kamboj, Swachh Bharat Mission Urban’s Information, Education and Communication (IEC) expert Durgesh Kumar along with the team of the MCYJ informed people about effective measures to prevent diarrhoea through awareness canopy and LED screen.

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They told the citizens to always use safe and clean drinking water, wash hands thoroughly with soap before eating and after defecation, eat clean and fresh food and use the toilet instead of defecating in the open.

They also said that if any person complained of diarrhoea, then ORS solution and zinc should be consumed in time and if required, medical advice should be taken immediately.

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Mayor said the risk of diseases like diarrhoea increased during the rainy season and in such a situation, these diseases could be prevented to a great extent by adopting small hygiene habits.

During the campaign, people present were called upon to keep their homes and surrounding environments clean and to make others aware about cleanliness and health.

Mahabir Parsad said that under the campaign, awareness programmes were being organised continuously in various wards of twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, so that the message of health and cleanliness could be conveyed to as many citizens as possible.

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