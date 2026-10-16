Yamunanagar MC officials honoured for outstanding contribution to public services

Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) and the Amaansh Welfare Society (an NGO) organised an award ceremony at the Mayor’s office in Yamunanagar on Thursday to honour officers and employees of the MCYJ, who performed outstanding work.

Mayor Suman Bahamani and Amaansh Welfare Society founder Amarjeet Kaur Sandhu honoured officers and employees from various branches of the MCYJ and Home Guard in-charges for their outstanding work in public interest and society.

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The programme was coordinated by social media incharge of the MCYJ Mukta. The Amansh Welfare Society began the event by presenting a sapling and a memento to Mayor Suman Bahamani. Following this, officials and employees of the MCYJ, who had performed commendable work for the public and society were also honoured with mementos.

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The honoured officers and employees have made commendable contributions to cleanliness, environmental protection, blood donation, public awareness, various corporation campaigns and social service initiatives.

Amarjeet Kaur Sandhu said the society was working with the municipal corporation on important issues such as city cleanliness, waste management, water conservation and tree plantation.

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“The society’s objective is to make the city clean, beautiful, and environmentally friendly, and to support the administration in public welfare projects,” said Amarjeet Kaur Sandhu.

Mayor Suman Bahamani said the officials and employees, who worked with dedication and commitment to society, deserved recognition.

“Such felicitation ceremonies boost the morale of the employees and inspire them to do even better,” the Mayor said.

She urged all officials and employees to continue performing their duties with honesty and integrity.

She said the participation of social organisations and the general public, along with the administration, was also essential to make the city clean, beautiful, and environmentally friendly.

“The cooperation of organisations like Amaansh Welfare Society is commendable. The Municipal Corporation will continue to work with social organisations in future to further public welfare work,” the Mayor said.

Chief Sanitation Inspector Vinod Beniwal, Govind Sharma, Store Incharge Rakesh Beniwal, Anu Aggarwal, Manju Goyal, Lakshmi, Vansh, Sandeep, and members from Amaansh Welfare Society were present at the programme.