Yamunanagar MC removes encroachments

Yamunanagar, October 19

A team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), removed encroachments from both sides of a road in Yamunanagar. On the directions of the Municipal Commissioner, a team removed encroachments on the Jagadhri Workshop road from Maharana Pratap Chowk to Vishnu Nagar on Wednesday.

